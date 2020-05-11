YNDC responds to pandemic with mortgage assistance program

Eligible residents include those who lost employment income on or after March 14, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is providing mortgage payment assistance to eligible Youngstown residents.

The program provides mortgage payment assistance to Youngstown residents whose household income is at or below 120% of the area median income who lost employment income on or after March 14, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing their housing costs to exceed 30% of their household income.

YNDC will pay monthly mortgage (PITI) payments on each client’s behalf for up to six months, not to exceed $3,000 per client.

YNDC is a citywide neighborhood planning and development organization providing housing and neighborhood stabilization services in Youngstown and Mahoning County.

