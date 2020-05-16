WRTA to resume Fixed Route bus service

When Fixed Route service resumes, all rides will be free as before

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “big buses” will begin rolling again in Mahoning and Trumbull counties when WRTA resumes Fixed Route bus service on Monday, May 18.

WRTA had suspended Fixed Route service as of April 6, and at present is offering only Countywide scheduled service using its smaller buses.

When Fixed Route service resumes, all rides will be free as before. Schedules will remain the same on most routes, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, certain requirements will be enforced for all riders:

All passengers must wear face coverings . Riders who are not wearing face coverings will not be permitted to board the bus.

. Riders who are not wearing face coverings will not be permitted to board the bus. With the exception of wheelchair passengers or those with baby strollers, all passengers must enter the bus through the rear door.

Social distancing must be observed for seating on the bus. Signs will be posted on the seats to enforce this policy.

Only life-necessary trips are permitted. All riders must have a destination and must get off of the bus when they reach it. Recreational and continuous riding is prohibited.

Federal Station will remain closed, though buses will continue to arrive and depart from in back of the building.

Normal schedules will be followed on all Fixed Routes with the exception of WRTA’s six Nightline routes. Each Nightline route will have only two runs Monday through Friday — those leaving Federal Station at 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The later runs are eliminated.

WRTA operates 24 Fixed Routes (plus Nightline service) in Mahoning County and six Fixed Routes in Warren.