WRTA starts running bigger buses, fixed routes once again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA’s big buses began rolling again Monday in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. That means the fixed route bus service is back.

Smaller buses have been used on abbreviated routes since April 6.

All rides will continue to be free.

“The one thing we’ve changed — we’re not running our night line service,” said executive director Dean Harris. “So 7 p.m., we’re cutting off service for the next couple weeks to see how things go.”

Schedules will remain the same on most routes.

“We want to make sure people are only riding the bus when they really need to,” Harris said. “We don’t want people driving around all day for the fun of it. “We want to keep social distancing so we keep our drivers healthy and we keep our passengers healthy.”

Riders will only be able to enter from the back of the bus.

Seats will be marked off to make sure a safe distance is being kept between passengers.