WRTA adjusts bus routes amid coronavirus outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA is undergoing some changes in light of the coronavirus outbreak. After Governor Mike DeWine announced the stay at home order, WRTA adjusted their bus routes.

They are now only offering county-wide services.

“Last week, we cut back on our fixed routes, we got rid of our night-line service. As of yesterday (Saturday), we’re eliminating all of our fixed routes. Tomorrow morning (Monday) at six a.m., we start doing the county-wide for all of our trips,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

Harris also explained how this new plan will work.

“So, anywhere in Trumbull or Mahoning County, if you need to get to work, medical facility or grocery store, you can call and reserve a trip and we will come pick you up and bring you there,” he said.

He says they are aware that for individuals without cars, buses are essential for transportation.

“We carry about 6,000 trips a day during the week. About half those trips are work related, so we know that work is very important for our passengers for them to get there. A lot of our passengers work at the current grocery stores and restaurants, so they really need our transportation,” Harris said.

This new way of transportation is free and simple to arrange.

“The first time you call, you have to register. Basically, just give your name, address and things like that,” Harris said. “Then, you tell them what time you need to be at your location. They will try to find a trip available to get you there and then we tell you what time we will pick you up.”

