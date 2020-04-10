Woman cited for violating stay-at-home order, Youngstown police say

The woman's citation is the eighth police have issued since April 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman cited early Thursday for violating the state’s stay-at-home order told Youngstown police she was driving two men in her car she only knows from Instagram.

Sarah Jean Hall, 20, received the citation at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at Mahoning and Moherman avenues, just a couple of hours after officers investigated a gunfire complaint in the 1200 block of Meridian Road.

When officers arrived at around 1:30 a.m. at the Meridian Road home, a man there told them he heard glass breaking and saw a red car drive away, so he chased the car but lost it.

Police examined the window and determined it was probably broke by blunt object and not by a bullet.

Officers watched security footage which showed a man approach the window, but the man did not have a weapon, reports say.

A couple of hours later, police spotted the car Hall was driving, which matched the description of the car that was involved in the Meridian Road incident.

Reports said Hall told police she was giving a ride to two men she knows from Instagram when one of them asked to stop at the Meridian Road home to speak to a woman he knows there. When the man knocked on the window, the glass broke, and the three drove away.

The men were not in the car with Hall when she was pulled over.

Hall’s citation is the eighth police have issued since April 3. The governor has ordered people stay at home to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. People are allowed to travel for work, medical appointments or to get food and medicine, and a few other exceptions. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also banned.

Four of those citations were issued for people who were outside for nonessential travel. The other four were issued for people in violation of the rules on gatherings.