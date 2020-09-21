Wolf vetoes school sports bill; overrides attempts to expand attendance

Lawmakers are planning to vote to try to override Wolf's veto

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would give school districts the sole ability to make decisions on sports, including whether and how many spectators to allow.

Lawmakers are planning to vote to try to override Wolf’s veto.

Legislation that cleared the House and Senate would have empowered schools to make their own rules about the number of spectators permitted at games.

Wolf says his gathering limits of no more than 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors should apply to youth sports to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

