Wolf signs order expanding restaurant seating to 50, limits alcohol service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) -Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. RAchel Levine signed a new order that expands seating occupancy in restaurants to 50% bu limits alcohol sales.

Restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent starting Monday, September 21. The order requires that serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 PM starting on Monday, September 21 and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight. This applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50 percent and those that choose to stay at 25 percent.

There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and take out alcohol sales from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

Starting September 21, restaurants can begin submitting their self-certification documents to an Open & Certified Pennsylvania database.

Enforcement of the 50% capacity order will begin Oct. 5.

