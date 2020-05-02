Breaking News
WKBN partnering with Ohio stations in telethon to support area food banks

From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, Ohio Nexstar stations will host a virtual telethon to benefit food agencies in the state

Second Harvest sets record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN is partnering with fellow Ohio Nexstar stations for a statewide food drive.  

WKBN, WYTV, NBC4 (Columbus), WDTN (Dayton), WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville) are coming together for a virtual telethon to supply food banks across Ohio. 

From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, Ohio Nexstar stations will host a virtual telethon with volunteers from each to benefit Feeding America, The Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Second Harvest Food Bank. All food agencies to provide vital assistance to local communities and food-insecure families across the state.

“It’s a very tough time, with many local families seeking assistance with basic necessities, like food. WKBN-TV and WYTV urge you to help support this effort and the Second Harvest Food Bank. Every dollar raised helps to feed our friends and neighbors in need, right here in the Valley,” said David Coy, general manager and president of WKBN/WYTV.

The telethon will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 on WKBN and WYTV.

