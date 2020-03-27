WKBN First News This Morning anchor, reporting live from his home

Dan Martin's workplace looked a little different Friday morning, but he said it all worked out well

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN is closely following the governor’s social-distancing orders, including on the anchor desk!

First News This Morning Anchor Dan Martin’s workplace looked a little different Friday morning. He reported the news from a makeshift anchor desk in his home.

Dan isn’t the only one who has changed his routine.

With concerns about COVID-19 growing every day, more of the staff members at WKBN and WYTV have started working from home or out of the office. It’s all being done in an effort to protect staff members and the public as we continue to report the important news.

Dan said reporting four hours of live news from home went pretty smoothly.