WKBN anchor Stan Boney returns to workplace after recovering from COVID-19

Friday was his first day back in the WKBN newsroom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News anchor Stan Boney has completed his required quarantine, re-tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned to work.

Boney, 63, tested positive on Nov. 7 and was required to quarantine at home for 10 days.

“For the safety of everyone I work with and the people I meet, I decided to be re-tested,” Boney said. “When it came back negative I was thrilled. I’m happy to be back at work.”

Boney’s symptoms were mild. He had a cough, headache and low-grade fever for two days.

“After that, I was just congested. I lost my sense of taste and smell for a few days, but both are now back. I’m fine,” he said.

He worked from home while being quarantined. Friday was his first day back in the WKBN newsroom.

Boney recently celebrated his 41st year on the news in Youngstown.

He contributes reporting for WKBN 27 First News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and co-anchors WKBN 27 First News at 10 on Fox Youngstown, along with WKBN 27 First News at 11.