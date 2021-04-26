With over 8 million vaccinations to date, PA Department of Health reports two-day update

That brings the statewide total to 1,136,057 cases and 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of an additional 5,043 positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 4,188 new cases and 59 new deaths were reported.

They reported 1,881 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday. On Sunday, 3,162 cases and 5 deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,136,057 cases and 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 149,970 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,355,119 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,484 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,708 cases among employees, for a total of 85,192 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,082 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,503 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 26, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 47.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,043,744 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 26.

3,200,270 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 96,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,914,947 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,115,217 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

