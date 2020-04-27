With Ohio set to reopen this week, WRTA looks to make more adjustments

After Governor Mike DeWine announced the stay at home order, WRTA adjusted their bus routes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple weeks ago, First News reported on the new WRTA bus routes across the Valley.

After Governor Mike DeWine announced the stay at home order, WRTA adjusted their bus routes. Now that Ohio is set to reopen this week, WRTA will be looking to make more adjustments.

“So we’re looking to open our fixed routes of the large buses. We’ll probably still do the free fares with lower entry to keep that social distancing still going because that’s not going to let up,” said Director of WRTA Dean Harris.

Harris encourages everyone to continue to register for the curbside pickup services until the reopening of the fixed routes.

For more information, you can visit WRTA’s website.