With constantly-changing health conditions, schools face difficult decisions for fall

Districts are doing the best they can, but nothing is set in stone

(WKBN) – As we head into the last half of summer, some parents are growing increasingly concerned about school reopening this fall. Districts are trying to respond the best they can, but nothing is set in stone.

Summer is typically a great time for school districts to get organized ahead of the next academic year but with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, most schools don’t even know what returning will look like.

“There will be no announcement today,” said Warren City Schools superintendent Steve Chiaro.

Chiaro said in a video Tuesday that the district has tentative plans, but there aren’t any final decisions.

“If health conditions are good, we are prepared to be opened all five days for all students. Unfortunately, those are not the conditions that exist today.”

Right now, Warren City Schools created three possible plans — classes entirely in-person, alternating two days a week in class or entirely online.

“The only reason all students would be using full online, remote learning is if it was our only option. If they were directed to be closed again by health order or condition, or if that was the only option that the individual parent chose for their child,” Chiaro said.

“If they have another option, I’m open to sending them but only if it is safe for them,” said Griselda Mendoza, of Sharpsville.

Mendoza lives in Mercer County and three of her four kids attend Sharpsville Schools.

Sharpsville released a tentative plan last month but Mendoza’s concern is if Mercer County moves back into the yellow phase, her kids might have to wear masks all day.

“I’m really, a little bit concerned about it because my kids have asthma, so I’m not really comfortable with that,” she said.

Several other schools in the area have released information about what they’re planning to do in the fall, including Youngstown, Niles and Howland.