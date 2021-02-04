Winter temps won’t stop workers from administering vaccine at Trumbull Fairgrounds

Heaters will be running in the tents and the building, sort of like a warming center

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cold temperatures are expected during next week’s drive-thru clinic at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

But, the Trumbull County Combined Health District has a plan to protect the vaccines and its staff.

The vaccines will be kept at the appropriate temperature until they’re ready to be used.

“It’s my staff that I’m worried about and the firefighters or the fire chiefs. All the staff, the fair board or whoever’s here. We’re worried about them staying warm so we rotate them out every 20-30 minutes. Get them in, warm them up, then get them back outside,” said Kris Wilster, with the Combined Health District.

Next week’s clinics will be the second dose for those 80 and older who received the vaccine on Jan. 21 or 22.