Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot? Ohio releases guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After announcing earlier this week that COVID-19 booster vaccines would be available to Ohioans, the Department of Health released guidelines on who would and should get the third shot.

According to ODH, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for the following people after at least six months after completing their first series of the vaccine:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

In a statement Saturday, ODH said there are plenty of vaccine doses available for both booster shots as well as first and second doses.

Anyone seeking the booster will be asked if they have one of the above qualifying conditions, but will not be required to show specific proof.

So far, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved by the federal government for booster doses. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have yet to be approved by the CDC due to a lack of data.