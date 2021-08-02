White House to hold COVID-19 briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The White House COVID-19 response team will be holding a briefing Monday afternoon.

The team has held multiple meetings weekly to brief the nation on the coronavirus pandemic since President Joe Biden took office.

The team was appointed by President Biden and includes top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House COVID-19 Task Force coordinator Jeff Zients.

In past briefings, topics have included: vaccine distribution and equity, reopening the country and addressing emerging virus variants.

The briefing is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

