White House doctor: Coronavirus testing not required for President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump was in close proximity to those who tested positive for coronavirus

(CNN) – A White House doctor said neither quarantine nor testing is required for President Donald Trump.

The physician to the president says that while Trump was in proximity to those who have tested positive for coronavirus at Mar-a-Lago, there is currently no need for him to quarantine at home or be tested.

The physician said the interactions that Trump had with both people who have tested positive for coronavirus would be categorized as low risk for transmission.

CNN recently reported that a third person at Mar-a-Lago — Nestor Forster, Brazil’s Chargé d’Affaires in Washington — had tested positive for the coronavirus.