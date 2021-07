WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – White House officials are holding a press briefing Friday to give an update on COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

The briefing begins at 11 a.m.

Just Thursday, Los Angeles County in California announced they are reinstituting an indoor mask mandate after a rise in cases.

Across the United States, health officials are saying that over 90% of COVID hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.