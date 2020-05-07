While slowly reopening, Sharon hospital follows Steward Health’s ‘Safe & Ready’ plan

Sharon Regional Medical Center will follow a strict set of protocols once elective surgeries resume on Friday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County is among the first counties in Pennsylvania to move into the yellow phase of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. It goes into effect on Friday.

Signs can be seen all over the campus of Sharon Regional Medical Center. Some homemade, thanking our health heroes and others of important policies now in place due to COVID-19.

“We’re taking all measures we can to ensure the environment is clean and as safe as possible,” said Dr. Emil Maurer.

Dr. Maurer works in the anesthesiology department at the hospital.

He says, in a way, Mercer County has been very fortunate throughout the pandemic. As a whole, they’ve seen a much lower number of cases than other counties in Pennsylvania, especially to their south.

“This is one of the reasons we feel that it is a good time, a safe time to resume the elective surgeries,” Dr. Maurer said.

With a strict set of protocols in place.

Sharon Regional is part of Steward Health’s “Safe & Ready” program, defined by policies from the CDC — a process that starts at the door with staff and patients.

“Patients and staff are being screened as they come into the hospital to ensure things such as temperature,” Dr. Maurer said.

Anyone screened as a possible COVID patient will then enter other protocols for testing and care. This process also separates them from other patients.

“So that ensures proper care of both the COVID and the elective surgery patients without risking the health of either,” Dr. Maurer said.

The program also addresses strict policies on cleaning, visitation, social distancing and wearing a mask when you enter the facility.

“If and when there are changes in terms of testing or screenings procedures that may allow us to relax some of these policies,” Dr. Maurer said.