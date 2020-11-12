Where can you get a COVID-19 test? A list of local testing sites

Several locations have COVID-19 testing available and some offer antibody testing

910 RapidCare

910 Boardman Canfield Rd., Boardman

Walk-in testing – no appointment needed.

Results within 24 to 48 hours.

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday

9 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

CVS

Find participating locations and schedule an appointment online.

Check online for hours of service.

As of Nov. 2, CVS does not have the rapid testing and the results will be returned in 2 – 3 days.

MedExpress

COVID-19 testing and evaluations are available at designated locations. Some locations offer drive-through tests while other require in-person visits. Find a center on MedExpress’ website for more information on locations and scheduling appointments.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest offers COVID-19 and antibody tests. Schedule an appointment and find a location on Quest’s website. Mobile check-in and social distancing will be practiced at each center.

QuickMed

Offers carside open air testing for COVID Live Virus and Antibody testing. Call ahead or fill out a pre-registration form online.

Results available in 24-48 hours.

Rite Aid

Go to Rite Aid’s website for a list of participating locations and to schedule an appointment. Those getting a test have to complete a pre-screening.

Drive-up testing offers self-swab tests.

Sharon Regional Medical Center

Steward Medical Group is now offering antibody (serology) testing at many of our practices. The test can tell you if you’ve ever been infected with COVID-19. Visit the website for more information on scheduling an appointment.

Southwoods Express Care

7629 Market Street, Suite 100, Boardman

Walk-in testing – no appointment needed.

Results in 3 – 4 days.

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Walgreens

At participating locations. Find a location here and schedule an appointment online.

Drive-up testing. You do not have to get out of your car.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week, weather permitting.

Results in a couple of days.

Walmart

Drive-thru community testing sites, supported by HHS, are available to those who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested. Go to Walmart’s website for a list of participating locations and to schedule an appointment.

Quest Diagnostics and eTrueNorth (and its network of labs) are the lab companies screening, scheduling appointments, processing the samples and delivering results to those tested.

Quest delivers results in approximately 7 days. eTrueNorth delivers results between 3 and 5 days.

Pop-up testing locations:

St. Edwards Church in Youngstown

240 Tod Ln.

A pop-up testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

The test is free and you do not need an appointment. You do not have to be showing symptoms to get a test.

You must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

Rising Star Baptist Church in Youngstown

2943 Wardle Ave.

A pop-up testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

The test is free and you do not need an appointment. You do not have to be showing symptoms to get a test.

You must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

Are we missing a testing site? Email the information to ReportIt@wkbn.com.

You can also check with your primary care physician about COVID-19 testing.