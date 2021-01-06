When to seek treatment for COVID-19, seasonal flu

Flu and coronavirus have similar symptoms and are nearly impossible to tell apart without testing

(WKBN) – COVID-19 and flu are circulating simultaneously this season and they have similar symptoms.

It is nearly impossible to tell apart without testing.

Doctors recommend calling your healthcare provider if you suspect either illness because testing and treatment options differ.

While there aren’t any approved outpatient treatments for COVID-19, there are prescription anti-viral medicines available to treat flu.

Regardless of the virus you’re fighting, it’s important to recognize signs of distress and when to seek immediate help.

“People should consider going to the emergency room, or calling their doctor, if they have severe shortness of breath, confusion, productive cough – meaning bringing up a lot of sputum with coughing – or any other symptom that’s causing them distress that they can’t take care of themselves at home,” said Dr. Susan Rehm with the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors say while we wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot.