When COVID-19 collides with the flu: Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce hosting virtual town hall

(WKBN) – With the purpose of supporting the fight against COVID-19, The Primary Health Network and The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to provide an hour-long virtual town hall with information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

The town hall begins at noon on November 23.

This event is free and open to the public. All participants will also receive a PPE bag with a $10 gift certificate to Hangry’s Restaurant in Sharon – compliments of the Meszaros Family Charitable Fund through the chamber’s #TeamShenangoValley initiative which helps support local restaurants.

“This meeting will provide essential education on COVID-19 that will enable our fellow community members to make informed decisions and take actions that support and benefit our entire community,” said Dr. George Garrow who serves as Primary Health Network’s Chief Medical officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to produce uncertainty, stress and trauma. However, with knowledge comes power.”

Guests who sign up for this virtual event can also email questions upon registration that Dr. Garrow will address during the town hall.

To confirm your attendance or for more details, contact Sara Rupp, Primary Health Network’s Marketing Director at srupp@primary-health.net or 724.342.3002, ext. 1547.