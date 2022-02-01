PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — So, you have received your COVID-19 vaccine and you have the proof thanks to the card in your hand. But, what should you do if you lose or ruin that vaccine card?

The Department of Health (DOH) says if you have received a vaccine within the Department of Health’s jurisdiction, excluding Philadelphia County, you can request vaccination records on the department’s website. To request your records, click here.

“If someone was vaccinated in Philadelphia, or outside of Pennsylvania, they should contact that area’s health department for their records,” said Maggi Barton, Deputy Press Secretary at DOH.

However, the department also says this is not a replacement card, but a copy of immunization records including COVID-19 vaccinations. They say that the record and the original card are both valid proofs of vaccination.