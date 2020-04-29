What Ohio classrooms could like in the fall

(WKBN) – Schools and universities across the U.S. are planning now for what classroom instruction will look like in the fall.

Many universities are considering a blended experience, utilizing some online options for bigger lecture-type classes and working to modify how dorms will function for campus living.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that schools in the state are closed for the rest of the academic year, but didn’t say what restrictions may come in August and September when the new school year begins.

Guidelines issued by the Trump administration issued a phased approach to coming out of some restrictions. But even the final phase three recommends minimizing time spent in a crowded environment. That presents a challenge to school districts and universities.

CNN reported that getting back into a classroom could require social distancing, disinfecting and a lot of handwashing.

In some high schools with hundreds and thousands of students, some teachers are skeptical that social distancing is possible, CNN reported.

The Trump administration is reviewing detailed plans to reopen schools, along with bars, restaurants and other places where crowds gather. According to the Washington Post, that expanded guidance should be released in the coming days.

Everyone seems to be watching how the rest of the world does it when it comes to opening schools. According to the Associated Press, students in Hong Kong go through daily temperature checks snd wear masks to school.

Other procedures could involve staggered days at school, rooms like gyms and cafeterias could be used for instruction as social distancing takes place in the standard classrooms.

Districts will largely be left to come up with their own plan based on school size and options available.

In Denmark, students in kindergarten through fifth grade were welcomed back into the classroom on April 15. Others continue to study online, according to a report from the Associated Press.

There are generally no masks in the classrooms in Denmark, but social distancing is in place. A room that formally held 24 children now is big enough for half as many as students sit two meters apart.