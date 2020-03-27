Western Reserve music teacher gets creative with social distancing

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A music teacher from Western Reserve Elementary is giving social distancing a new meaning.

Elizabeth Shewell created a Facebook group called 2020 Social Distancing Tea Party.

In the group, people can post pictures of whatever they are drinking as well as connect with and update each other on life.

Shewell says it all started when she was drinking tea everyday while staying at home.

The group started with only her close friends, but now it has over a thousand members, even including people from out of the county.

“It’s become really a supportive group of, you know, we’re in this together, and people aren’t seeing each other, but we can still share our days with each other,” Shewell said.

She says her hopes are to reach even more people.