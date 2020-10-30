West Middlesex Elementary going remote following COVID-19 case

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex Elementary students will begin learning remotely next week.

School officials informed families Thursday that an elementary school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19. There are two elementary employees who have pending tests.

“After collecting information and researching any additional individuals, including students, defined to be close contacts requiring quarantine, we concluded that there was no exposure to students, however, three more teachers will be required to quarantine. Although our instructional model was developed to isolate contacts in order to be able to keep our students safe and in the classrooms under the instructional supervision of our teachers, we cannot sustain the supervision and staffing needs during the quarantine periods for the impacted staff.” Superintendent Raymond Omer

The following steps are being implemented to transition to remote learning:

Elementary students should report to school tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 30) as usual. We will provide support staff to supervise the students and make provisions for virtual learning next week.

Remote virtual learning from home will begin Monday, Nov. 2 – Friday, Nov. 5. We will evaluate our status throughout the week to determine if additional time is necessary due to changing conditions.

A plan will be developed for technology distribution for students who need district devices. Dr. Mild will provide additional information tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 30).

The District Leadership Team will be working to provide continuity of student services including breakfast and lunch distribution. More information will be provided in the coming days.

More headlines from WKBN.com: