‘We’re going to have some gaps’: Local US senator says we may need another stimulus package

Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said because the legislation was put together so quickly, some things may have been overlooked

(WKBN) – Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says talk of yet another federal stimulus plan may be premature right now but he thinks we may need one more eventually.

Portman said lawmakers need to see just how effective the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, known as the CARES Act, will be in getting help to taxpayers and businesses.

He’s also concerned some sectors of the economy and health care may have been overlooked.

“My sense is we’re going to have some gaps,” Portman said. “This legislation was put together pretty quickly, it had to be. I wanted to get it out the door, as did others, but there’s going to be some issues. One might be some of our hospitals — particularly our rural hospitals, smaller hospitals — may need some more help.”

Portman said lawmakers will need to assess how the package is working by the end of the month, then make decisions on what else needs to be done.