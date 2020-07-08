Wedding season brings new virus outbreak in West Bank

A Palestinian security unit mans a checkpoint at an entrance of in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, July 2, 2020. The Palestinian Authority has announced a five-day total lockdown in the West Bank starting Friday, in response to a major increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent days. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is grappling with a renewed coronavirus outbreak that authorities blame on the summer wedding season.

Infections have skyrocketed across the territory over the last few weeks, with more than 4,000 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

The epicenter of the renewed outbreak is Hebron, the largest Palestinian city and the main commercial hub of the territory.

There, families have been holding large weddings in a part of the city that is under complete Israeli military control, where the Palestinian Authority cannot enforce any restrictions.