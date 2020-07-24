Weathersfield School District installs desk shields for added COVID-19 protection

Weathersfield is planning to have its 1,000 students come for in-person classes five days a week

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There will be different approaches to school in the fall — in-person learning, online learning and even a hybrid model. Weathersfield Schools will use another approach in the classroom to protect students — desk shields.

Weathersfield will attach 24-inch-tall shields to each desk with VELCRO across the district.

“Strong enough, no one is really going to knock them off,” Superintendent Damon Dohar said.

He said students will be able to relax with the protection around them. Nothing can be transmitted to the next person in the room.

The desk shields are easy to wipe off. They were tested since they have to be disinfected often. Nothing left a film on the see-through portion.

The student being able to see their friends and the teacher, plus the teacher being able to see the student is very important.

“A lot of times, that’s how you see if the kid gets it or they’re paying attention,” Dohar said.

The desk shields cost around $22 each. Another model cost over $50 apiece but didn’t function as well.

Dohar feels it’s important to have the desk shields installed and ready to go when classes start.

“We’re trying to do the most normal things that we can, which is making this more an additional piece of the pie instead of making it an additional way of doing things,” he said.

Weathersfield’s first day of school is September 3 for its approximately 1,000 students. They’ll be in class five days a week and the plan is to have them sit behind the desk shields.

“I look at everything as I would a dad and an educator also. So I’d say it’s kid-tested and mother approved,” Dohar said.

Weathersfield bought close to 1,800 desk shields. They used money from the CARES Act coronavirus relief fund passed along from the federal and state governments.

