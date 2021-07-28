Wearing a mask in Northeast Ohio? CDC map shows which counties have highest COVID transmission rates

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its masking guidance, now recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging — mostly due to the delta variant — across the country.

But where are these surging areas?

The CDC says a substantial or high surge area is a location where there are 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people through a 7-day period. And so far, according to a map showing the up-to-date levels of community transmission in every county, most of Northeast Ohio has not made it to the highest surge levels.

#DeltaVariant surging in U.S. New data show Delta much more contagious than previous versions of #COVID19. Unvaccinated people: get vaccinated & mask until you do. Everyone in areas of substantial/high transmission should wear a mask, even if vaccinated. https://t.co/tt49zOEC8N — CDC (@CDCgov) July 27, 2021

As seen in the map below, most Northeast Ohio counties are in the moderate, or yellow, level. However, Trumbull, Mahoning, Ashland and Columbiana counties have made it to the highest levels. Only Holmes County has been designated at a low transmission level.

CDC map

Here’s a breakdown of transmission level for some Northeast Ohio counties for the dates of July 19-July 25:

Cuyahoga County – 39.51 cases per 100k people (51.6% people fully vaccinated)

Lake County – 37.80 cases per 100k people (52.9% population fully vaccinated)

Summit County – 26.62 cases per 100k people (50% population fully vaccinated)

Lorain County – 48.09 cases per 100k people (50.2% population fully vaccinated)

Medina County – 43.95 cases per 100k people (51.5% population fully vaccinated)

Stark County – 42.09 cases per 100k people (43% population fully vaccinated)

Ohio counties along the West Virginia and Kentucky border are seemingly more likely to be designated at the red or orange levels, as seen on the map.

Looking out at the rest of the country, the virus is surging particularly high in southern and southwest states. There are 46.43% of U.S. counties currently at the high (red) transmission level, and 17.02% of counties at the substantial (orange) level.

Graph courtesy the CDC

Find the map right here to find out more about your county’s COVID transmission and vaccination rates.

At this time, most mask mandates have been lifted in Ohio. However, the Ohio Department of Health recommends all unvaccinated people wear masks while out in public.