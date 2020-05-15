‘We want to be as responsible as possible’: Area gyms, health centers anticipate May 26

Health club owner Emil Gamidov sees this as good timing since most summer activities have been canceled

(WKBN) – It’s been two months since gyms and health centers were last open, but on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the OK for them to reopen on May 26.

Even though they’re still waiting for protocol on how to reopen, local gyms and centers are still excited to finally be able to do so.

“They might implement some type of a distance between our cardio machines and maybe blocking every one of them off for a certain period of time, but that’s of what we’re anticipating,” said Emil Gamidov, founder and owner of Onyx Health Club in Niles.

“We want to be as responsible as possible and we will be reviewing those guidelines as soon as they come out and making sure that we’re comfortable operating in the ways that are recommended,” said Michael Rawl, executive director of the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

With any gym or health center, cleaning off the workout equipment has always been esstienal. Now, with the coronavirus, it’s become even more of a need.

At the Youngstown JCC, they’ve been able to maintain their staff for other jobs, such as cleaning.

“We’ve been able to adapt and people who know the Jewish Community Center, one of the biggest compliments we get, normally, is about our cleanliness,” Rawl said.

But since the shutdown, every business has been affected in some way.

Gamidov says they see this as a good time to allow the reopen because a lot of normal summer activities are not happening this year.

“So I think that this is going to be kind of like a January for us in the fitness industry. I think we’re going to get a big, big influx of people because they got nowhere else to go,” Gamidov said.

Both men said they’ve been reaching out to their members to keep them on track physically and mentally.

“We provide a special exercise for people with Parkinson’s disease. We’ve been offering it online but it isn’t quite the same,” Rawl said.

“I think that our transition is so hands-on that it’s going to feel like we didn’t skip a beat,” Gamidov said.