‘We really need the community’: Small businesses still open to customers

The Youngstown Flea says this is the perfect time to support small businesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As companies shut down and employees are laid off, locally owned businesses are still open, serving their communities.

Derrick McDowell, owner of the Youngstown Flea, says this is the perfect time to support small businesses.

“It’s not just the once a month market at the Flea. Most of these vendors have an online presence, so social media is an opportunity to connect with them and ask them questions right now,” he said. “We know that we’re confined to our homes so we have time. So you have time to reach out to one of these vendors and ask them their current conditions.”

Every month the Youngstown Flea is set up in the parking lot next to the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown. More than 70 vendors are there selling their products.

“The vendors we support, all have made the product themself. So, unfortunately, this isn’t a market for resellers of other people’s product. Our focus is on those who put in days and months of time making the products,” he said.

One business that sets up there is the Dough House located on Youngstown’s south side. The owner said they are still open during this time and taking extra precautions to keep their customers safe.

“We only have two people in our storefront at a time. We stopped accepting cash so there’s no cash exchange. There’s a self-checkout that you can put your own card in, you don’t have to touch any screens,” said TaRee Avery, owner of the Dough House.

Avery also said they are wiping doorknobs and surfaces down in between customers and are offering curbside pick-up for cookie orders.

Other businesses such as Rev’s Ribs on Elm Street have closed their dine-in section but have an alternative. In their case, they have a food truck in their parking lot that they are selling food out of from noon – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Along that same strip are other local shops such as Cultivate Cafe, Culture House Coffee and the Kitchen Incubator.

“These are real lives, we’re real people and we really, really need the community during this time. Small businesses like mine, we don’t have a lot of other avenues with events closing,” she said.

In Campbell, Papa’s Puerto Rican Cusine is still open for take-out and delivery. On Market Street, Pizza-N-Gyro is still doing take-out orders.

This week, the Youngstown Flea has also been funding a different local business each day to be able to give out free products to customers.

On the Youngstown Flea’s website, you can find a list of other local businesses as well as a guide on how to begin your local shopping.