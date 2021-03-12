Gov. Wolf, COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to provide update on PA’s vaccination plan

Governor Wolf's stream will be at 1:30 p.m.

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will be providing an update on the commonwealth’s vaccination plan today at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier, the Wolf Administration provided a live update on the teacher, school staff and child care worker vaccination initiative at 10 a.m.

Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega and PEMA Director Randy Padfield gave the update.

It’s a special initiative to provide Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers, school staff members and child care workers.