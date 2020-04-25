Pa. Department of Health reports over 40K cases of COVID-19 in state

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,397 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 40,049.

The state is also reporting 1,537 deaths.

That’s up from the 38,652 cases of COVID-19 and 1,492 related deaths in the state that the health department reported on Friday.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There were 64 cases and one related death reported in Mercer County, 61 cases and five deaths reported in Lawrence County, 168 cases and six deaths reported in Butler County, and 1,198 cases and 73 deaths reported in Allegheny County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 152,886 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 782 cases among employees, for a total of 7,326 at 425 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of our total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration elaborated on the Department of Health metrics and included an example to aid in the calculation.

A target goal for reopening has been set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported to the department in the previous 14 days. So, for example, an area with a population of 800,000 people would need to have fewer than 400 new confirmed cases reported in the past 14 days to meet the target.

An assessment will determine if the target goal has been met. The administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work.

The target data goal is not the only metric to be met before reopening a region. Additionally, the commonwealth must ensure there is:

Enough testing available for individuals with symptoms and target populations such as those at high risk, health care personnel and first responders.

Robust case investigation and contact tracing infrastructure in place to facilitate early identification of cluster outbreaks and to issue proper isolation and quarantine orders.

Identification of an area’s high-risk settings including correctional institutions, personal care homes, skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and assurance that facilities have adequate safeguards in place such as staff training, employee screening, visitor procedures and screening and adequate supplies of PPE to support continued operations.

The commonwealth also will rely on a modeling dashboard under development and evaluation by Carnegie Mellon University to take a regional and sector-based approach to reopenings, the easing of restrictions and public health response.

Check back here at noon for the live briefing.