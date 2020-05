Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, flanked by Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, provides an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s response to the virus.

A briefing is being held at 11:30 a.m. WKBN will live stream that briefing, so check back here for live updates.

The state’s COVID-19 numbers will be released at that time.