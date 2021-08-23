Youngstown mayor says COVID surge is because of unvaccinated, issues mask mandate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said during a press conference Monday that the current surge in COVID cases in the city is because of the unvaccinated.

Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said the city is still under 50% of the number of people vaccinated.

“We thought we would be in a different place in the state and nationally by now,” she said.

Mayor Brown issued a mask mandate for all city buildings in response to the recent surge and low vaccination rate.

More vaccination clinics are planned throughout the city. There is also a $100 Visa gift card incentive to get vaccinated.

“We are very concerned about our numbers, but we can do many things to stay safe,” Bishop said. “COVID-19 is here to stay and we need to learn to live with it.”

Bishop reiterated the importance of masks and said that anyone who can should get vaccinated.

Bishop said there has been one confirmed case of the Delta variant in the city.

On, Monday, the FDA gave full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million Pfizer doses already have been administered in the U.S. — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since emergency use began in December.

Bishop and Mayor Brown said they hope the approval will prompt more residents to get vaccinated.