LONDON (AP) — Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were stranded at airports Monday as countries around the world imposed stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that authorities say may spread more easily.

A growing number of countries are halting air travel from the U.K., while France has banned trucks from the country for a period of 48 hours while the new variant is assessed. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the strain is “out of control” around London and southeastern England — but experts have urged caution, saying it's not clear if it's more lethal.