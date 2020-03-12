Trumbull County officials provide update on local coronavirus case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County officials gave an update on the coronavirus case at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Watch the video above for the full press conference.

As of Thursday evening, 27 people who had contact with the 55-year-old Trumbull County man who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated or quarantined.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, those being monitored are in contact with their department twice a day. If their conditions change, they will be tested for the coronavirus.

Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi says more than one test has already been given.

The health district says if you haven’t been contacted by their department, there’s no reason to be concerned.

“Will there be disruptions to our daily lives? Absolutely. Is it necessary? Yes, it is necessary to break the chain in the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Sarah Swan, director of nursing for the health district, says people need to practice preventative measures, including proper handwashing, keeping your hands away from your face and covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

“The commissioners have authorized additional funding for cleaning crews in addition to normal cleaning schedules. All high-touch surfaces, doorknobs, elevators, conference tables will be wiped down with extra intention and industrial-strength cleaner,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.