Watch Live: Ohio Dept. of Health gives update on Delta variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Andrew Thomas, MD, will hold a press conference Wednesday on the COVID-19 Delta variant in Ohio.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be carried live here on WKBN.com.

Recent data shows that 20% of all positive cases in the state of Ohio are due to the new delta variant.

One in five positive cases in the state have been linked to the variant. Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are worried about the spread.

About 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

While the summer months have bought the country more time, the delta variant may cause problems leading into fall.