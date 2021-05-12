Watch here: Ohio Gov. DeWine to give evening COVID-19 address

In March, DeWine used such an address to set a standard for lifting pandemic health orders such as mask-wearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is planning to give a statewide address on the fight against the coronavirus and Ohio’s progress toward reaching the end of the pandemic.

The address will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch him here or by tuning into WKBN 27.

In March, DeWine used such an address to set a standard for lifting pandemic health orders such as mask-wearing in public and capacity restrictions at businesses and venues.

He said he would end the orders once the state reached a threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. Since then, the number has fluctuated and the statewide rate most recently stood at 140, although in seven rural counties it has dropped below 50.

DeWine has indicated he might also consider a metric that factors in vaccinations. As of Tuesday, 41.8% of the state population has at least started vaccination, and 36.2% had completed it.

DeWine has indicated his hope before that the health orders could end by July 4.