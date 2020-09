Dr. Rachel Levine will be providing a live update on COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. Friday

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – The Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will be providing a live update on COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 587 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths., bringing the statewide total to 141,877 cases and 7,820 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

