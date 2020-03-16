WATCH: Additional health-safety precautions being added for Ohio primary election

Breaking News
by: Kristine Varkony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will announce additional precautions being implemented in order to enhance the safety of voters on Ohio’s primary election Tuesday.

Last week LaRose announced polling locations inside senior citizen living and nursing facilities would be relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press conference was postponed until 2 p.m. Monday. NBC4 will carry it live on all of our streaming platforms.

