Warren-Trumbull library furloughs staff, planning for phased opening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some staff members working for the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library are being furloughed.

Officials announced Friday that 97 full-time and part-time employees will be furloughed, effective Sunday, May 3.

The library Board of Trustees approved the furloughs as part of a cost-saving plan due to extended closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health insurance will be covered for the furloughed employees at least through July 31, according to a news release from trustees.

Twenty staff members will stay on to provide essential business functions and support the library’s digital services.

“Each of our employees is incredibly valuable to the services we provide, and this was an extremely difficult step to take,” said W-TCPL Director Jim Wilkins. “However, with the prolonged closure and the expected drop in funding, it became clear it is necessary to reduce our operating costs.”

Wilkins said the library system will save $153,000 per month by furloughing those employees. He said other cost-saving measures are being considerd.

All Warren-Trumbull Library locations have been closed since March 17 and will remain closed until at least June 1.

A “return to service” plan is being developed and will be implemented in phases once the stay-at- home order expires, Wilkins said.

The Warren-Trumbull Public Library has locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, Liberty, Lordstown and Warren along with the Bookmobile and Homebound Library services.