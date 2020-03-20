Warren restaurant offering complimentary lunch to hospital workers, first responders

"This is the way we can show our sincere appreciation," the restaurant said in a press release

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Café 422 in Warren is treating hospital workers and first responders to lunch.

The restaurant will be serving complimentary lunch for hospital personnel, firefighters, police officers, EMT and dispatchers beginning Friday, March 20 through Friday, April 3.

They’ll be available for pickup between 12 and 2 p.m. at Café 422 at 4422 Youngstown Rd. SE. You’ll need a work ID or badge.

“These individuals are diligently working to keep all of us safe, and we believe this is the way we can show our sincere appreciation,” a press release from Café 422 says.

You don’t have to call ahead because the menu will be predetermined.

The meals will also be offered to all Café 422 employees.