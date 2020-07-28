Warren JFK plan includes in-person, 5-day school week for all students

The plan calls for a five-day in class week for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Administrators at John F. Kennedy Catholic Schools announced their fall plan for bringing students back into the classroom.

The plan calls for a five-day in-class week for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The plan includes several safety and health guidelines including:

Reassignment of staff members to minimize class size to allow for social distancing and limited mixing of students

Installation of plexiglass barriers wherever necessary and feasible as well as evaluating ventilation systems in each building

Finalized policies for masks, social distancing, face shields, assessing symptoms on a daily basis, and hand washing

Investing in quality online programs for families who prefer their children not physically attend school, but wish to remain part of the Kennedy family

A signed contract with a professional cleaning service, that will disinfect and sanitize both campuses every 24 hours in addition to our Kennedy staff who will disinfect and sanitize during the school day. Their services include a customized plan to protect against harmful bacteria, viruses, and mold using a CDC approved, hospital-grade disinfectant.

In the case of a local outbreak of COVID-19 cases, we will address the situation by implementing additional measures beyond ongoing precautions. Kennedy will follow any additional precautions set forth by the Ohio Department of Health and our local health department. These precautions may change frequently, and we will maintain frequent communication with both our families and our health department regarding those guidelines.

JFK’s plan follows guidelines set forth in the COVID-19 Health and Prevention Guidance for Ohio K-12 schools.

School administrators cited a recent study from the Academy of Pediatrics which says that “continuing to keep children physically out of school could have long-term detrimental effects on academic progress, mental and emotional well-being and behavior.”