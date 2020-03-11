Warren hospital treating patient with COVID-19 coronavirus

We don't know at this time if this case is one of the four already confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital announced Wednesday it is caring for a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The hospital said it follows safety protocols each and every time it cares for a patient. St. Joe’s said in a release that the hospital “remains a safe place to seek care.”

In this case, staff followed guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health to minimize exposure of the virus to other patients and employees.

There will be visitor restrictions at the hospital. The hospital has not yet announced those restrictions.

Earlier Wednesday, a fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ohio. That person is a 53-year-old man from Stark County. It is the first case of community spread, meaning he has no travel history outside of the United States.

At this time, we don’t know if the Warren case is a fifth case in the state or one of the four already confirmed cases.