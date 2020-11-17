Warren firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

First News chronicled Lt. Don Beauchene's family in 2018 after he adopted a girl who received a life-saving liver transplant, as well as her brother

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lt. Don Beauchene, a Warren firefighter, husband and father has passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Beauchene and his wife adopted of two of their four adoptive children in 2018. It was a journey that First News followed closely for several years as the family adopted Jamie, who received a life-saving liver transplant after a donation from a stranger, as well as her brother, Jeremiah.

The announcement of Beauchene’s passing was shared on the Warren Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.