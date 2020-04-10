Warren Family Mission giving Easter meals and hope

Hundreds more families are needing food during the COVID-19 pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charities across the Valley are helping people in need of food during this pandemic.

This weekend, the Warren Family Mission is also helping them celebrate Easter.

Staff and volunteers at the Warren Family Mission are aware that COVID-19 has left many families without an Easter meal. With the help of the Ohio National Guard, they’re doing what they can.

“We’re going to do six-foot distancing and we’re going to give out a hot meal and a lunch at the same time,” Pastor Chris Gilger said.

Gilger is the executive director of the Mission. He said it’s taking twice as long to prepare the meals this year because so many are needed.

“We went from 250 up to 750 in a day of meals being given out, so that’s a lot different.”

Gilger believes they’re doing more than feeding hungry families. He thinks they’re also sharing hope.

“People are so scared and it just alleviates some of the fear when food is in their house,” Gilger said. “As you know, the grocery stores are emptying out so that shows you the fear that’s in the country.”

He said a meal is a simple kindness in this crisis.

“If you give them a meal, it just comforts them and I like that. A lot of people in the line say thank you and they really appreciate whatever you can give them.”

Vince Mitzel is one who showed his gratitude.

“God bless the Mission for still being able to get food here because a lot of places aren’t offering,” he said. “God bless them for just helping out through everything.”