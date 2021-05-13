Warren City Schools offering Pfizer vaccine clinic for students

Coronavirus

Families will be emailed their appointment times by a school nurse or representative

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School Closings Ice

Credit: shaunl/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District is partnering with Akron Children’s Hospital to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to students on May 20.

They plan to administer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older at all four of the district’s PK-8 schools.

Sites may be consolidated as needed depending on how many people register. If sites are consolidated, the district will give students a bus ride from their home school building to one that’s holding the clinic.

Pre-registration is required through a survey that was sent to Warren families on Thursday. Those surveys need to be filled out by Monday, May 17 at noon.

Families will be emailed their appointment times by a school nurse or representative.

The second Pfizer dose will be administered at clinics on June 10.

The clinics are closed to the general public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com