Warren City Schools moving to remote learning Monday

Should health conditions improve, the district will return to hybrid instruction as early as Monday, Jan. 4

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District is moving all K-12 students to online/remote learning effective Monday, Nov. 23 through Dec. 18.

This is due to an increasing number of students and staff testing positive with COVID-19, related quarantines and pending COVID-19 test results across the district, according to the district.

Warren G. Harding High School students will continue to work under their gold schedule, while K-8 online students will continue to work as they have been working. Hybrid Cohort A and B students will combine during this time for four days of instruction: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Should health conditions improve, the district will return to hybrid instruction as early as Monday, Jan. 4.

Athletics and activities will continue but will be reevaluated frequently.