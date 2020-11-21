Warren City Schools moving to remote learning Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District is moving all K-12 students to online/remote learning effective Monday, Nov. 23 through Dec. 18.
This is due to an increasing number of students and staff testing positive with COVID-19, related quarantines and pending COVID-19 test results across the district, according to the district.
Warren G. Harding High School students will continue to work under their gold schedule, while K-8 online students will continue to work as they have been working. Hybrid Cohort A and B students will combine during this time for four days of instruction: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Should health conditions improve, the district will return to hybrid instruction as early as Monday, Jan. 4.
Athletics and activities will continue but will be reevaluated frequently.
More stories from WKBN.com: